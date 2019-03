(New Zealand Herald) A Russian perfume brand has been forced to remove a fragrance called ‘Sexual Harassment’ after social media backlash.

Nikolai Eremin, the head of Nimere Parfums, apologised on Instagram, admitting that he hadn’t thought it through properly.

“My mistake was that, at that moment, I didn’t think about the real victims: the people who really have lived through this. I was only thinking about my own creative freedom and my own ego. I made a mistake,” he said, according to translated text on the Calvert Journal.