Planned Parenthood sues Trump after defunding it of $60 million

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against President Trump after he issued a new rule that effectively blocks as much as $60 million of taxpayer funds from going to the abortion giant.

WND reported President Trump issued a final federal rule last month that prevents federal funding of family planning centers that refer or perform abortions while providing Title X services such as birth control, mammograms and cancer screenings.

The Title X Protect Life Rule is Planned Parenthood’s second biggest source of taxpayer funding, after Medicaid. Planned Parenthood received about $500 million a year from various government sources.

Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen called the rule “unethical, illegal and dangerous.”

“Planned Parenthood will never force our doctors and nurses to withhold medical information from our patients, and we will fight the Trump administration in the courts to protect everyone’s fundamental right to healthcare,” she said.

However, LifeSite News argued, the rule doesn’t require doctors or nurses to withhold any information. It merely prevents taxpayer-funded clinics from promoting abortion.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon. The Oregon Medical Association and the American Medical Association joined Planned Parenthood in the lawsuit.

Already, 22 states with pro-abortion attorneys general have joined in a lawsuit to block the new Title X rule before it goes into effect. The Hill reported a second lawsuit representing 21 states is expected Tuesday.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, said Planned Parenthood, “which ends the lives of more than 332,000 unborn children a year, has treated the Title X program like their own multimillion-dollar slush fund.”

“Now, Planned Parenthood’s allies are running to court to ensure taxpayers are forced to continue filling the coffers of the abortion industry,” she said.

“Contrary to pro-abortion misinformation, the Protect Life Rule does not cut Title X funding by a single dime – it simply enforces the existing statute that draws a bright line of separation between abortion and family planning.”

Dannenfelser said President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar “acted on the will of the American people by disentangling taxpayers from the big abortion industry.”

“Similar regulations have already been upheld by the Supreme Court, and we are confident the Trump administration will prevail,” she said.

Last month, Dannenfelser said her group was one of 86 that worked with allies in Congress to generate letters signed by 153 House members and 41 Senators urging the president to propose new Title X rules.

She said the policy win was in response to promises SBA List and other pro-life groups secured from then-candidate Trump to defund Planned Parenthood.

“When congressional action lagged, we worked with the administration on securing this decisive executive action,” she said.