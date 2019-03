(BBC News) Police in Germany have arrested 10 people on suspicion of planning an Islamist attack.

The arrests were made after some 200 police officers carried out raids in the states of Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The men had plotted to “kill as many ‘non-believers’ as possible” using a vehicle and guns, prosecutors said.

A 21-year-old man from Offenbach, near Frankfurt, and two 31-year-old brothers from Wiesbaden are the main suspects.