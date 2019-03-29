Poll: Dems going for old white men

(Washington Examiner) A poll by Quinnipiac University released Thursday shows former Vice President Joe Biden leads the Democratic field for president, with Beto O’Rourke rising to third place. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg also climbed past established contenders.

The poll puts Biden, who has yet to announce a presidential run, on top with 29 percent of likely Democratic voters saying he has their vote so far. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., clocked in at second with 19 percent. In third with 12 percent is O’Rourke, making his first big move in the polls and climbing above Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Buttigieg, who has been gaining traction and notoriety in the media and throughout Democratic circles, rose to fifth, tied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and edging out other well-established Democratic senators such as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.