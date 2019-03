(Radio New Zealand) A publication reportedly written by the man accused of the Christchurch shootings has been officially classified as objectionable by the Chief Censor.

The document was examined under the Films, Videos & Publications Classification Act and was deemed objectionable for a number of reasons.

Chief Censor David Shanks said others have referred to the publication as a “manifesto”, but he considers it a “crude booklet” which promotes murder and terrorism.

Mr Shanks said this publication crosses the line to make it objectionable under New Zealand law.