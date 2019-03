(Washington Post) Friday was a day meant to celebrate the Republican Party in the West Virginia Capitol. But a poster connecting a Muslim congresswoman to the 9/11 attacks led to heated emotions, the resignation of at least one staff member and left another reportedly injured when things got physical as the altercation spilled into the chamber of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The poster, at a table in the Capitol’s rotunda, featured an image of freshmen Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., spliced next to one of the twin towers burning.

“‘Never forget’ — you said,” the poster read over the World Trade Center.

“I am the proof — you have forgotten,” the caption over Omar’s image said.