Pro-choice students stunned to learn they're pro-life

Christian evangelist Ray Comfort, whose Living Waters ministry projects include “God Doesn’t Believe in Atheists,” “Nothing Created Everything” and “Einstein, God and the Bible,” is releasing a new film in which pro-choice students find they’re not as pro-choice as they thought.

In fact, many become pro-life by the time he’s done explaining to them “7 Reasons,” as his new film is titled.

It’s available now for download for a charge and is scheduled to be released on the Living Waters YouTube Channel on Mother’s Day weekend.

Comfort asks students whether they are pro-choice, and most say yes.

But within a few minutes, they’re reversing course.

He asks one student: “Did you change your mind?”

“Actually, you know what? Yeah, I have,” the student says.

See a trailer:

Comfort and the others who created “7 Reasons” believe the movie will change viewers’ stance on abortion.

The 42-minute documentary shows that transformation taking place in man-in-the-street interviews.

“The movie really is a pro-choice politician’s nightmare,” Comfort told WND. “Like millions of others, I was horrified to hear liberals abandon their usual arguments about it not being a baby in the womb, etc., and freely admit that they just want to kill human beings out of convenience. I wanted to produce a film that would change people’s minds about this horrific practice, and ‘7 Reasons’ does just that.”

Abortion has been in the news in recent months.

The Trump administration this week expanded the Mexico City Policy that forbids U.S. tax dollars from being used by overseas abortion providers. Meanwhile, New York state in January adopted a law that effectively allows abortion until birth. A similar Virginia bill failed, but Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam drew attention with his de facto approval of infanticide in a radio interview.

Comfort said that as he speaks with young people about abortion, he is “amazed at both the hardness of heart of some, but of the ignorance of others and tenderness of others.”

“They have no idea what happens with an abortion,” he said. “I ask questions like, ‘If it was your job to kill a baby, what do you think would be the most efficient way to do the job?'”

The students, all confidently pro-abortion at the beginning, change their minds by the end.

“When minds and hearts change, laws change,” the production explains.

“So you’ve changed your mind about abortion?” Comfort asks one student.

“Of course,” the student says.

And then comes the warning for abortion-industry funded politicians.

But will you now vote pro-life?

“Yes.”

It’s not the first time Comfort has approached the subject.

In his film “180” just a few years ago, he shows how people can change their minds about abortion in seconds when faced with one question.

James Dobson, founder of FamilyTalk, described it as “powerful stuff.”

“I was deeply moved,” he said.

Comfort is the founder of Living Waters and the bestselling author of more than 80 books, including “God Has a Wonderful Plan for Your Life,” “How to Know God Exists” and “The Evidence Bible.” He co-hosts the award-winning television program “Way of the Master,” airing in almost 200 countries, and is the executive producer of “180,” “Evolution vs. God,” “Audacity” and other films.

See a few extra clips from “7 Reasons”: