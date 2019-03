(The Blaze) Students at Florida International University loved the idea of socialism — until Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips explained how it could personally impact them.

Phillips visited the Miami university to discuss the concept of socialism and its effects with young adults. The majority of the students interviewed said that they preferred socialism to capitalism, hands down; there was no question about it.

However, when Phillips asked the students how they’d like to “share” their GPAs and “spread the wealth” with students attaining lower grades — à la socialism — they balked.