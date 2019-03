(NBCNEWS) — Kimberly Foxx, the first African-American woman to serve as Cook County state’s attorney in Chicago, found herself under fire Tuesday after her office stunned the country by suddenly dropping all charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

The state’s attorney’s office announced its decision to drop the charges just weeks after he was indicted on 16 felony counts of filing a false police report in connection with his claim to be the victim of a hate crime in January.