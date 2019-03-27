Russiagate hoax shames America

Are we nothing but conmen, eager to lie and defame one another, publicly displaying to the rest of the world the lack of national responsibility and accountability that permeates the current American establishment and especially the Democratic Party? As it turns out, the whole Russiagate and Russian collusion story was a hoax the mainstream media so willingly spread into all the corners of the world. The Democrats’ massive impeachment attempts failed. American treachery and deceitfulness is now on display for all the nations to see. It is such a shame and a demonstration of the decay of justice in America. When something like this can be done to a president, what level of justice can ordinary citizens expect?

Judicial Watch’ president, Tom Fitton has called Russiagate a Deep State coup attempt, an ongoing mutiny against the people’s choice for president in the United States. Sen. Rand Paul demands the investigation of the Obama aides who pushed the Russiagate conspiracy hoax to the public, and rightfully so. Those responsible for spreading the hoax should be held accountable and tried for treason, defaming America’s democratically elected top official and tainting the nation’s reputation all across the globe.

For years, we have been terrorized by CNN and the New York Times, at it from morning till night, about president Trump’s “Russian connection” and “election meddling.” Megyn Kelly even went to Russia to discuss “the meddling” with President Putin, who has been remarkably silent, the poor man, probably thinking that the Americans have gone completely mad. After all, Russia has an economy about the size of Italy’s, struggling internally with numerous issues, corruption for one, suddenly being elevated to “enemy of the world” in a media stunt that only ends up shaming the West so totally.

In case anybody wonders, we look like idiots to the Russians, for failure to stop this embarrassing story. Russiagate goes down in history as a remarkable display of Western stupidity. And the world is watching our brave new world fall to pieces.

Even before this new nail in the coffin of the notoriously lying mainstream media, 77 percent of the American public believed that the media do not speak the truth. Wonder what it will drop to now. How can the media editors live with themselves, knowing that the people fully understand what is going on? Why are these incompetent editors, so eager to sell out in a system that obviously does not serve the public, not replaced by genuine journalists? Probably because over 90 percent of the mainstream media are owned by only six corporations, and the narrative presented serves the maximum profit gain of the multinational companies that own them. The editors are sad PR puppets in a system that only serves the 0.1 percent ultra-rich.

The free press was established to report injustice, the abuse of power, corruption, enlighten the public on the complexities of reality, enhance knowledge and create better understanding between groups – ideals long gone in the hedonist, extreme liberal New World Order.

Rogue market capitalist owners have turned our once free media into PR companies and propaganda outlets, who now work for the globalist financial capital owners and whatever benefits the hedge fund managers of the world, such as George Soros. It is high time to question this development, which sure is not democratic.

It has been a growing problem. The past years, and especially since the 1990s, we have seen a remarkable thrust of globalist capitalism. It is an economic system that departs from the traditional, nation-based model that was closely knit to the Protestant ethic, with ideals such as trust, dependability, worker’s rights, reinvestment, modesty and so on.

The new, rogue capitalism has reinforced an international economic model that benefits the ultra-rich in an unprecedented scale. Globalism has produced a system in which 62 persons now own over 50 percent of world assets, only made possible by the transnational business model that is dependent on open borders and refuses to redistribute wealth when outsourcing jobs – or pay taxes, for that matter. Naturally, President Trump, who wants to reinforce national borders, strengthen national sovereignty and force the ultra-rich to pay taxes to the U.S., is fought by a media owned by his adversaries. The battleground and defamation process against the president was easily channeled through the mainstream press. Alas, it did not end so well.

