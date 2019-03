(CBC) As we age, there are a few ways you can think about how old you are. There’s how old you feel, or how old the calendar says you are. And now by using “epigenetic clocks,” scientists can also tell how old you are according to your DNA.

Steve Horvath, a professor in the Department of Human Genetics and Biostatistics at the University of California Los Angeles, is at the forefront of this research. He’s developed an epigenetic clock that he ominously calls GrimAge.

“It really allows a researcher to predict how long a person will live,” said Horvath. “And more generally, it also relates to how long somebody’s so-called health span.”