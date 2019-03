(CNET) Get your Kleenex ready.

The median rent for a one bedroom apartment in San Francisco has reached a new peak of $3,690, according to survey data from Zumper, a home and apartment rental app. That’s also a rise of nearly 9 percent from the same time last year, the survey found.

Not only are those figures high enough to make your bank account cringe, but they’re also nearly 30 percent higher than New York City and more than double the prices in Miami. Seattle, home to Amazon and Microsoft, rang in at $1,970 and Washington, DC, hit $2,150.