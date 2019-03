(PROVO DAILY HERALD) — A Lindon woman caused at least $600,000 in damage early Friday morning after she reportedly set fire to two church buildings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jillian Nicole Robinson, 18, was arrested on suspicion of arson, a second-degree felony, and burglary, a third-degree felony. She is also under investigation for criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools, both class B misdemeanors.