(FOXNEWS) — A guidance counselor at an Indiana high school will lose her job because she is in a same-sex marriage, making her the second employee to do so under those circumstances, her lawyer said.

Lynn Starkey, the co-director of guidance at Roncalli High School, was told earlier this month that her contract will not be renewed for the 2019-2020 school year, her lawyer, Kathleen DeLaney, said in a statement.