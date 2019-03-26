Schultz damns AOC's Green New Deal with 1 word

(FOXBUSINESS) — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Opens a New Window. , who is also mulling a 2020 presidential Opens a New Window. run as an independent, ripped Democrats and Republicans Opens a New Window. for floating ideas that are not possible during an exclusive interview on FOX Business.

“The president came out and said he wants to eradicate the Affordable Care Act, where is the solution?” he told Maria Bartiromo. Opens a New Window. “On the Democrat side, the Green New Deal is fantasy. There are well intentioned people that are trying to do good things, but let’s not throw things against the wall that they themselves know are not going to stick.”