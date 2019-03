(MEDIAITE) — Seb Gorka, pundit turned White House staffer turned pundit, is no longer a Fox News contributor, the network confirmed to Mediaite.

Gorka, a self-proclaimed national security expert, worked as a contributor for Fox News before he joined the Trump administration (to apparently wreak havoc on the National Security Council). He returned to Fox News in November 2017 shortly after he was reportedly forced out of the administration by former chief of staff John Kelly.