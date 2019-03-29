See 85-year-old pro-lifer brutally assaulted

March 27, 2019 (Life Legal Defense Foundation) — An 85-year-old pro-life advocate was brutally assaulted outside a Planned Parenthood facility in San Francisco last Thursday. The pro-lifer was taking part in a peaceful 40 Days for Life campaign when the perpetrator stole the victim’s banner and viciously beat him. The same assailant had attacked the victim and another man just two days prior.

The elderly man tried to stop the theft of the banner by putting the stick holding the banner into the spokes of the bicycle. The perpetrator shoved the man to the ground and began violently and repeatedly kicking and threatening him.

Just two days earlier, the same perpetrator threw a sign, table and pro-life literature into the street. He knocked two men to the ground during that incident as well, including the same elderly pro-lifer he attacked again on Thursday.