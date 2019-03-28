Smollett's lawyer suggests Osundairo brothers wore whiteface

(Fox News) Jussie Smollett’s attorney Tina Glandian offered an explanation as to why the “Empire” star said his alleged attackers were white while also dismissed President Trump’s announcement that the FBI and the Justice Department will review the “outrageous” decision to drop charges in the actor’s case.

Glandian told “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie on Thursday that Smollett did not lie when he told police he believed his alleged attackers were white because they were possibly wearing white makeup to disguise themselves.

Smollett previously told police he was attacked by two men wearing ski masks on Jan. 29 and he could make out they had “pale or white skin” around their eyes. According to police, Smollett hired African-American brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to stage the hate crime but Smollett has maintained this to be false and his charges were dropped on Tuesday.