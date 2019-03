(STUDYFINDS) — Those with snoring issues may suffer from serious tissue damage in the muscles and nerves of the soft palate (the fleshy area in the back of our mouths), which can cause problems with swallowing and contribute to sleep apnea in the future, according to a recent study.

Researchers from Umeå University in Sweden say early intervention treatment strategies may have tremendous beneficial effects in the healing and prevention of sleep apnea.