(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Tuesday, but sentiment on Wall Street was dampened by lingering fears that the economy is slowing down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 140.90 points higher at 25,657.73. The 30-stock index rose as much as 279.46 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 closed up 0.7 percent at 2,818.46 — notching its first gain in three sessions — after trading 1.1 percent higher at its high of the day.