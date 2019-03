(London Daily Mail) Employees at the Southern Poverty Law Center in Alabama have spoken out against what they say is a culture of ‘racism and sexism’ at the famous civil rights nonprofit group.

The Southern Poverty Law Center was founded in the early 70s to monitor the activities of domestic hate groups.

The SPLC says the organization is currently tracking more than 1,600 extremist groups. The Ku Klux Klan and the neo-Nazi movement are two movements mentioned on the center’s website.