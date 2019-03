(WASHINGTONEXAMINER) — Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams tried to deflect claims that former Vice President Joe Biden might choose her as his 2020 running mate.

Abrams, 45, said reports that Biden, 76, was considering choosing her for the number two-spot on his ticket were “pure speculation made up by somebody else.” Biden and Abrams sat down for a meeting over breakfast this month, fueling conjecture of the two joining forces.