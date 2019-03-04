States sue to keep tax money going to Planned Parenthood

A lawsuit by some states against a Trump-administration rule change that effectively blocks millions of taxpayer dollars from the abortionists at Planned Parenthood likely will fail, according to a prominent pro-life organization.

A suit, mostly backed by Democratic-controlled states, was filed in federal court in San Francisco on Monday, and another is expected soon in Oregon.

They challenge the Department of Health and Human Services’s recent final rule banning the federal funding of family planning programs at sites where abortions “are performed or recommended as a form of family planning.”

The rule change was proposed last year by the Trump administration to deny federal tax dollars to organizations such as Planned Parenthood and others that provide abortion services.

“The rule would cut approximately $60 million of Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding – a significant step in defunding the abortion giant,” said a statement from the American Center for Law and Justice.

The organization called it “a major victory for life.”

“The rule ensures that program recipients are in full compliance with the law, particularly the statutory prohibition on funding to programs where abortion services are performed or recommended as a form of family planning,” ACLJ said.

The money for Title X actually doesn’t change, it just goes to other organizations providing those services – and not abortion.

“For years abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood, which ends the lives of more than 332,000 unborn children a year, have treated the Title X program like their own multimillion-dollar slush fund,” she said. “Now, Planned Parenthood’s allies are running to court to ensure taxpayers are forced to continue filling the coffers of the abortion industry.

“Contrary to pro-abortion misinformation, the Protect Life Rule does not cut Title X funding by a single dime – it simply enforces the existing statute that draws a bright line of separation between abortion and family planning. President Trump and Secretary Azar acted on the will of the American people by disentangling taxpayers from the big abortion industry.

“Similar regulations have already been upheld by the Supreme Court and we are confident the Trump administration will prevail,” she said.

The SBA List also pointed out that even 34 percent of Democrats identify as pro-life.

“Under the Protect Life Rule abortion centers cannot serve as taxpayer-funded family planning centers (‘co-location’). In addition, Title X locations cannot refer for abortion. The Protect Life Rule does not prohibit Title X providers from providing neutral, nondirective counseling about abortion and does not prevent anyone from obtaining Title X services,” the organization said.

The lawsuits were filed by California’s pro-abortion attorney general Xavier Becerra, and 20 other states.

Oregon Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said, “It is appalling that the federal government wants to rob individuals of the right to complete medical information and full access to the critical health care services they rely on.”

But the rule change doesn’t prevent anyone’s access to health care, it only deprives Planned Parenthood of funding if it decides not to comply with the federal rules.

Similar rules were affirmed in the 1991 Rust v. Sullivan case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Other states supporting the move include Colorado, which in 1967 became the first state to pass a law expanding abortion rights.

The money instead will be directed to applicants who “do not perform or refer for abortion as a method of family planning.”