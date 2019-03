It is often said that politics creates strange bedfellows. Perhaps part of the excitement for the participants is each thinking they are going to get the better of the other.

The only sure thing about these liaisons is that you, I and the rest of the nation – that is all of us not plugged-in and on the take – will be the worse for their tryst.

Most forms of government would be OK to live under, providing those in authority were kind, intelligent and decent people. The political process, however, is designed to weed out exactly those who might best qualify. Those we are most often left with to govern us are shiftless, immoral and downright evil people.

Evil, just like good, begets itself. “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it,” came early on in human experience, as recorded in book of Proverbs. Most of us don’t lose sleep over whether our government might be too good. The greater concern comes when we learn that it is too evil.

Many of us find it inexplicable that leftists, who generally worship the state, today find themselves so closely aligned with Islam, a religion. After all, many leftists work tirelessly to destroy Christianity. Why would they become bedfellows with Islam?

Is it because both these belief systems lead to control over the levers of power – and control of others?

The old imploded Soviet Union was famous for its five-year-plans. In a socialist economy, the government controls and directs the nation’s resources. Government decides who works where and how much workers get paid. Oddly enough, those administering the rules always seem to do very well, financially and otherwise. What remains is spread across the masses. A popular reaction among Soviet citizens was, “We pretend to work, and they pretend to pay us.”

Islam is somewhat different. By adhering to a standard of conduct that has grown over the centuries, avoiding certain behaviors and performing others, its followers believe they will have a blessed eternal life in the next world. It has its own legal system, to force compliance here on earth: Shariah law.

The power to force others to comply with certain specific behaviors and avoid others seems to be the common ground that currently unites leftists (statists) and Islamists. Both have a vision for what humanity should be and are seeking the means to “make it so.”

The two are currently allied in a temporary truce, while they attack the rest of us who resist the expansion of their governing power or their religious faith. By uniting against the common enemy of We the People (individual freedom), each side of that totalitarian coin hopes to prevail in the end. Regardless of who wins that battle (coin flip?), freedom is eradicated.

Where do Christians fit in this mix? We are often reminded by leaders of the church of the holy 501(c)(3) that “Governments are ordained of God.” We are less often reminded that God created human beings to make choices – free will. That went wrong early on, was remedied by Jesus at the Cross, and that solution is still available to all who would have it.

