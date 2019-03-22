Still more classified emails retrieved from Hillary's stash

More classified information has been retrieved from the stash of emails that Hillary Clinton tried to “delete or destroy” after she resigned as secretary of state, according to government watchdog Judicial Watch.

The organization has been releasing evidence related to Clinton’s unauthorized use of a private, unsecured email server through which she transmitted classified information.

Judicial Watch said Thursday that a final batch of documents obtained under court order in a Freedom of Information Act case includes five classified emails and communications with controversial figures Lanny Davis and Sidney Blumenthal.

Judicial Watch notes:

“On April 27, 2011, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair sent classified information discussing Palestinian issues to Clinton’s personal unsecure email account.”

“On May 19, 2011, Blair again sent classified information to Clinton’s personal unsecure email account discussing a ‘speech.'”

“A classified email exchange between Blair and Clinton took place from January 16, 2009 (while George W. Bush was still president) and January 24, 2009. The subject line is ‘Re: Gaza.’ Blair on January 16, 2009, relayed information he learned from Middle East leaders and noted that he wanted to get something ‘resolved before Tuesday’ (when Obama would be sworn in as president). Clinton responded to Blair on January 19, 2009, writing ‘Tony – We are finally moving and I am looking forward to talking w you as soon as I’m confirmed, tomorrow or Wednesday at the latest. Your emails are very helpful so pls continue to use this address,’ [email protected] Blair followed up by saying ‘It would be great if we could talk before any announcements are made.'”

“Retired Army Gen. Jack Keane sent Clinton classified information, apparently during early 2009. The subject line of the email is redacted, but the text appears to show a discussion on information about Iraq.”

“In September 2, 2010, email exchange marked classified, longtime Clinton confidante Lanny Davis tells Secretary Clinton that he could serve as a private channel for her to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he had a ‘private and highly trusted communication line, unofficial and personal, to PM N[etanyahu].’ Davis goes on to say ‘[N]o one on the planet (other than your wonderful husband) can get this done as well as you.…’ Secretary Clinton responds with classified information, saying ‘I will reach out to you directly and hope you will continue to do the same w me. The most important issue now is [Redacted B1].'”

Judicial Watch said the classified items were among 756 pages of newly uncovered emails that Clinton “tried to delete or destroy.”

“We continue to uncover classified information mishandled by Hillary Clinton in emails that she tried to hide or destroy. This is further evidence of the urgency for the DOJ to finally undertake a complete and legitimate criminal investigation,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Attorney General Barr should immediately order a new investigation of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.”

Judicial Watch explained the background of the scandal: “Hillary Clinton repeatedly stated that the 55,000 pages of documents she turned over to the State Department in December 2014 included all of her work-related emails. In response to a court order in another Judicial Watch case, she declared under penalty of perjury in 2015 that she had ‘directed that all my emails on clintonemail.com in my custody that were or are potentially federal records be provided to the Department of State, and on information and belief, this has been done.'”

However, in 2017, the FBI found 72,000 pages of documents Clinton tried to erase or hide, Judicial Watch said.

“Until the court intervened and established a new deadline, the State Department had been slow-walking the release of those documents at a rate that would have required Judicial Watch and the American people to wait until at least 2020 to see all the releasable Clinton material. The production of documents in this case is now concluded with the FBI being only able to recover or find approximately 5,000 of the 33,000 government emails Hillary Clinton took and tried to destroy.”

The documents reveal a plan for a meeting with Georgian billionaire Bidzini Ivanishvili, “who was reportedly involved in a Russia-rigged election for president of the Republic of Georgia.”

Others document a proposal by longtime Clinton adviser Sidney Blumenthal for a commercial contract related to improvised explosive devices.

The proposal was from “retired CIA officer-turned-contractor Gary Berntsen, to Clinton (copying Cheryl Mills). The email said “Berntsen had been ‘unable to break through the bureaucracy with it.’ Mills then forwarded the email to Jake Sullivan. Blumenthal noted that ‘Cody [Shearer] and I are following up.’ Blumenthal and Shearer were both implicated in the creation of the Obama administration’s anti-Trump Russia ‘collusion’ counterintelligence operation by providing ‘reports’ relating to Trump-Russia collusion to the U.S. government,” Judicial Watch reported.

The report added: “In an October 20, 2012, email exchange between top State Department and Clinton Foundation officials discussing arrangements for Bill and Hillary’s trip to Haiti. That trip focused on the opening of the Caracol Industrial Park, funded by a $300 million+ grant from USAID. The Caracol Park came to be seen as a hugely wasteful disaster, that was supposed to create 65,000 jobs for Haitians but as of January 2015 only produced 4,500.”