Stocks post 3-day losing streak

(CNBC) – Stocks fell on Wednesday, with the major indexes posting their third consecutive decline, as investors took a breather following sharp gains this year. Wall Street also sought further indications that a trade deal between China and the U.S. could be reached in the near future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back 132 points as Walgreens Boots Alliance lagged. The S&P 500 fell 0.65 percent, led by declines in the energy and health care sectors. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.9 percent, notching its first three-day losing streak of the year.

Dow Transports, meanwhile, dropped half a percent to post its ninth straight decline, its longest slide since 2009. Small cap stocks also closed lower, with the Russell 2000 sliding 2 percent.