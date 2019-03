(VANITY FAIR) — Perhaps predictably, Barbra Streisand’s remark to The Times of London that alleged molestation “didn’t kill” Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck hasn’t gone over well. Streisand’s comments on Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland inspired a torrent of social-media outrage, pushing the singer to issue both a clarifying statement and an apology over Instagram.

“To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone,” Streisand’s statement reads.