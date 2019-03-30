Strong system hits Midwest

(ABC News) A strong frontal system on Friday brought a round of severe weather to parts of Colorado and the High Plains, including thunderstorms and a reported tornado in Falcon, Colorado. Additionally, parts of Colorado received accumulating hail and snow as colder air moved in behind the frontal system.

The system stretched across a large swath of the central and eastern U.S. on Saturday morning. Snow was falling behind the frontal system in parts of Kansas and Nebraska, as well as parts of Michigan. On the warmer side of the frontal system, strong storms were forming, with heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail.