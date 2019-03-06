Student wrestler forfeits 2 state tournaments over faith

(DAILY MAIL UK) – A Colorado wrestler forfeited two state tournament matches against girls due to his religious beliefs, ending his high school career in the sport.

Brendan Johnston, 18, pulled out of his match against Skyview High senior Jaslynn Gallegos in the first round of the tournament last month.

The senior at the Classical Academy in Colorado Springs then decided against fighting junior at Valley High Angel Rios in his third-round consolation match.

He said the move – which ended his high school wrestling career – was down to his religious and personal beliefs.

Brendan, who is Christian, told KDVR: “It’s so physical, physically close. I don’t think that’s really appropriate with a young lady. It’s also very aggressive and I’m not really, I guess, comfortable with that.”