Taylor Swift once used a Sharpie as eyeliner

(NEW YORK POST) – Taylor Swift’s perfectly winged eyeliner may have inspired countless YouTube tutorials over the years, but the pop star wouldn’t recommend drawing on a cat-eye the way she used to years ago.

“After my teen years and early twenties of sleeping in my makeup and occasionally using a Sharpie as eyeliner (DO NOT DO IT), I felt like I needed to start being nicer to my skin,” Swift, 29, explained in her new April cover story for Elle magazine. (Fortunately, the “Style” singer has long since swapped this dangerous DIY for real liquid liner.)

Elsewhere in the piece, entitled “30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30,” Swift mourns the loss of her once-signature blonde ringlets, which have since given way to sleeker strands.