(Washington Examiner) Teachers’ unions are using strikes across the country to move against charter schools, which threaten their power.

Strikes in California, Oklahoma, Illinois, Wisconsin, and West Virginia have provided an opportunity for unions to ramp up their opposition to charters in places where they are starting to serve a larger portion of students.

“In some of these states, the issue is being pressure-tested for the first time,” said Nina Rees, president of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.