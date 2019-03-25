The Democrats' Leninist revolution is here

The Democratic Party’s Leninist fundamental transformation is near-complete.

It was Nov. 6 and 7, 1917, when Lenin and his Russian Bolsheviks led a coup d’état against the Duma’s provisional government.

The parallels between the Bolshevik takeover, which begat the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, and the über-leftward turn of the Democratic Party are impossible to ignore. Lenin and the Bolsheviks did not significantly differ ideologically from the Romanov monarchical dynasty they ended with their takeover, or from the Mensheviks, from whom the Bolsheviks spilt in 1903, just as the new Democrats don’t differ much from the old Democrats.

In the lead-up to Lenin’s hijacking, the various Russian factions all sold iterations of socialism, democratic socialism and communism; these -isms, at their core, are mostly the same. Lenin sold a revolutionary narrative of a proletariat revolt, in which the political power rests with the peasants and workers, which would evolve into socialism – equal social ownership of all produced by the workers.

Like any collectivist promise, it was all a colossal lie; what Lenin intentionally established was the Communist Party dictatorship, which lasted seven decades. It is, in principle, the same lie propagated by America’s Democratic Party and its “democratic socialists.” Socialists don’t actually believe in the socialism they peddle, just as the Rolls Royce-owning Lenin didn’t believe in the Leninism he peddled; they only believe everyone else should live under their oppression.

Every post-Industrial Revolution “revolution” is only about unfettered power, and is always heavily influenced by Karl Marx, of whom Lenin was an acolyte. There is no war more importantly waged by the “revolutionaries” than a class war – the basis of Marxism. The opiate sold to the masses is that resources and capital are finite – hence the zeal against “capital”-ism, designed to make the masses junkies of the most addictive drug in man’s history: government dependency.

Today’s “new” Democrats – U.S. Reps. Omar Ilhan, D-Minn., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. – attack at-will the “old” Democrats.

Omar was perfectly comfortable comparing President Trump with President Obama, calling the former president a “pretty face” whose “hope and change” shtick was utter balderdash.

Tlaib admonished her Democratic Party for the same Islamophobia alleged to be rampant in the GOP. She also recently fantasized about her enemies floating dead in a river, as she proudly proclaimed that “the Muslims are coming”; which is weird, because the Muslims have been here since our founding.

Recall Ocasio-Cortez’s “New party, who dis?” diss against former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, who has rendered himself obsolete, due to his calls for some ideological balance. Note the wording: “new party.”

2020 repercussions

Old Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., seems to live in constant fear of these new Democrats, perhaps much the same way Tzar Nicholas II feared Lenin’s Bolsheviks. Pelosi never apologized for Omar’s recent, disgusting anti-Semitic remarks, looked like she was walking on eggshells as she tempered expectations of the very Leninist “Green New Deal,” and ran “Forrest Gump”-style with failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ asinine idea of 16-year-olds voting. Pelosi claimed she’s “always” been in favor of 16-year-olds voting; I searched the Internet for hours attempting to find a previous statement about this from Pelosi, but found nothing. It’s astounding how easily these new Democrats got Pelosi to go along and keep quiet, sheeple-like.

The declared 2020 Democrat candidates, such as Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are equally frightening new Democrats. At the risk of hyperbole, never in American history has there been as dangerous a group of candidates as these.

Lenin sought neither moderation nor compromise, and neither do these new Democrats. Russia, Mueller and McCabe – show me a man, and I’ll show you his crime; the economy; the Wall and border security; transgender faux science; murdering babies the day they’re born; Redcoat Hitler Youth anti-gun cult creepy kid activists; slavery reparations; three genders; interrogating judicial nominees and Cabinet nominees about gay sex and relationships; the rejection of the peaceful transfer of power – amongst many others. In light of the recent Mueller nothing-report, the Democrats suffered a defeat comparable to their historic losses in Plessy v. Ferguson and Bush v. Gore; the fact that the DMIC, Democrat Media Industrial Complex, will continue to have a consuming audience after last weekend further confirms just how dangerous the Democratic voting base is to our republic.

The Democrats propagating these narratives know that they’re losers. Lenin destroyed what was in place to rebuild in his image; this is precisely what these Democrats seek to do. Bipartisanship is the gateway drug to defeat.

The 2020 presidential election will be a civil war between the old and new guards of the Democratic Party. Their imbroglio has much to do with the millennial and generation Z voting blocs; millennials are the largest generation in America’s electorate, and any day now, they will surpass the baby boomer generation as the largest potential voting bloc. Add generation Zers into the millennial mix, and the soon-to-be largest voting bloc in U.S. history will be young adults and 30-somethings who have undergone decades of Ludovico-esque Democratic social engineering that has mass produced tens of millions of Leninists who don’t know who Lenin was – exactly as he would have wanted it. Though unverified, Lenin is believed to have coined the term “useful idiot”; he’d blush at the useful idiocy of most Democratic voters, who have deified stupidity. “Give me just one generation of youth,” Lenin said, three months before his revolt, “and I’ll transform the whole world.”

Every 20th and 21stcCentury mass-murdering and mass-suffering collectivist regime, irrespective of the continent, is a derivative of Marxism-Leninism. The Americanized iteration is called the Democratic Party, the ideology of which is an amalgam of the last 100 years of international despotism. The Democrats’ Leninist revolution isn’t coming; it’s here. Those who seek to own and conquer us can be found in our communities, our schools, our courts, our culture, our mass media, our government institutions of law enforcement and, yes, our government itself.

Political evil can come in various forms, but the endgame never varies: rulers rule, as they live lavish, capitalist lifestyles, over the masses, who live lives of rationed bread, water and medicine for their children. The Democrats know they will lose to Trump and we Trump supporters next year; at that point, their own Russian Revolution will be complete, their party will irreparably fracture, and those not on the team will be cannibalized through the natural order of political attrition. We will have won a major battle, but the war to preserve our republic will continue. The national question of this war is: Do we want a government that fears We the People – liberty – or a government that is feared by We the People – tyranny? Lenin didn’t believe in neutrality; neither do Democrats nor America First, nationalist Trump voters.

Everyone is on a side. Whose side are you on?