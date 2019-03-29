The ugly truth

Lets the insults fly.

A lady was walking down the street to work and she saw a parrot on a perch in front of a pet store. The parrot said to her, “Hey lady, you are really ugly.”

Well, the lady is furious! She stormed past the store to work.

On the way home she saw the same parrot and it said to her, “Hey lady, you are really ugly.”

She was incredibly ticked now. The next day the same parrot again said to her, “Hey lady, you are really ugly.”

The lady was so angry she went into the store and threatened to sue if they didn’t shut the bird up.

The store manager said, “That’s not good,” and he promised the parrot wouldn’t say it again.

When the lady walked past the store the next day, the parrot called to her and said, “Hey lady.”

She paused and said, “Yes?”

The bird replied, “You … know.”

