Today's Democratic Party is a hoax factory

The last few days’ top news stories all focus on massive hoaxes.

First there was the revelation that the entire Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a hoax of historic proportions.

Then we learned the Jussie Smollett hate-crime hoax had entered a new phase, with 16 felony charges against him dropped after a secret, Obama-linked deal was cut with the Soros-funded Chicago prosecutor.

We also learned the Southern Poverty Law Center, literally a giant hoax machine – for decades defaming decent, conservative, Christian organizations and individuals as “white supremacists” and hateful “extremists” – was self-destructing after revelations its top leaders are guilty of the very sins of which they have accused countless innocents.

Digging beneath the surface into a few of these hoaxes reveals that not only is today’s news overwhelmingly dominated by hoaxes – but that they have a source, a never-ending wellspring.

‘This is MAGA country!’

After weeks of round-the-clock detective work and breathless media coverage, the racist, anti-gay, noose-around-the-neck “hate-crime attack” on actor Jussie Smollett by MAGA-hat-wearing Trump supporters was revealed by Chicago Police to be nothing but a big fat hoax.

This was followed by the revelation – by the few honest media sources left – that many of the highest-profile “hate crimes” in recent years have likewise been hoaxes, wherein the “victim” turns out to be the perpetrator. Indeed, the website FakeHateCrimes.org, using links to media reports, documents over 350 such fake hate crimes.

As if to punctuate this bizarre phenomenon, as Smollett’s drama was receding from the headlines, another high-profile “hate crime” took its place: Transgender activist Nikki Joly, once designated “citizen of the year” by a local Michigan newspaper, was charged with first-degree arson after authorities determined the activist’s house had been intentionally burned to the ground (killing two dogs and three cats inside) by Joly, who had reported it as an anti-LGBT hate crime.

Why does this keep happening?

Consider why Smollett perpetrated his hoax. He did it, law enforcement alleges, to enhance his own life and career – to increase his wealth, fame, opportunity, power and influence – by clothing himself in the moral superiority and public adulation that, in today’s society, attach to anyone regarded as a victim of bigotry.

Therefore, Smollett lied continuously. He defamed innocent people. And he badly abused America’s most sacred institutions – all to advance his selfish power agenda.

How, exactly, is that any different from what today’s Democratic Party does every single day from morning until night?

In the Age of Trump, the left’s core premise is that the president, his supporters, Republicans, conservatives and Bible-believing Christians are racists and bigots – indeed, that America itself is uniquely racist.

Yet as all serious adults know, America is the least racist nation on earth. And Donald J. Trump, whatever his flaws, has for decades been a celebrity, TV personality and world-renowned businessman whose views and behavior, both good and bad, have been on open display – yet no one ever accused him of being a racist, because he isn’t one.

Nevertheless, by skillfully exploiting the fake “racism” grievance, the left has been able to continually manufacture Trump “hate crimes” – from his supposed “bigotry against Muslims” for instituting a ban on immigration from impossible-to-vet, terror-hotbed regions, to his “hatred of brown people” attempting to illegally cross en masse into America from Mexico, to his (Obama-instituted) policy of “caging migrant children at the border.”

Leftists’ condemnation of Trump, his voters, and America herself as uniquely racist and immoral is a huge hate-crime hoax in itself, through which they continually amass power, money, loyalty, prestige and perceived moral superiority.

Yet the left, ever the master of projection, is actually guilty of the very sins it accuses the Trump administration, conservatives and Republicans of committing.

Russia Russia Russia!

As everyone now knows, the entire Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a hoax from the get-go – a fabrication just like Jussie Smollett’s, meant to produce certain tangible benefits by criminally defaming and accusing innocent people.

In his No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “The Russia Hoax,” attorney and legal analyst Greg Jarrett sets the scene:

“On July 5, 2016, as James Comey announced that he had cleared Hillary Clinton, his FBI was furtively meeting with the author of the fictitious anti-Trump ‘dossier’ funded by Clinton and the Democrats. The document, together with many other unfounded accusations, would be exploited in a malicious attempt to frame Trump for unidentified crimes he did not commit. This was the beginning of the Russia hoax.”

Think about that. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee reportedly paid a million dollars to Fusion GPS for the phony anti-Trump “dossier” which relied on hoax allegations about Trump from Kremlin sources; in short, Hillary colluded with the Russians. But the “Deep State,” allied with her and filled with Obama loyalists, set up Trump as the “perpetrator” while conferring coveted “victim” status on Clinton.

With the Mueller probe over, congressional Democrats have launched multiple new investigations into everything from possible “corruption” and “obstruction of justice” to Trump’s past business dealings and tax filings – in short, anything (except apparently Russia collusion) they can possibly pin on the president they so despise.

Trump’s response to the new congressional investigations: “It’s all a hoax.”

The party of slavery, segregation and the Klan

Because racism is the cornerstone of Democrats’ moral edifice – not only their condemnation of “racist” Republicans, but their own self-glorification for being civil-rights champions – the sheer audacity of this particular hoax, constructed solely out of projection and role-reversal, is nothing short of head-spinning.

Carol Swain, a professor of political science and law at Vanderbilt University and herself a black woman, summarizes in her PragerUniversity.com presentation the Democratic Party’s true history of overt racial discrimination and opposition to every major civil rights initiative since its founding in 1829:

The Democratic Party defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan, imposed segregation, perpetrated lynchings, and fought against the civil rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s. In contrast, the Republican Party was founded in 1854 as an anti-slavery party. Its mission was to stop the spread of slavery into the new western territories, with the aim of abolishing it entirely. This effort, however, was dealt a major blow by the Supreme Court in the 1857 case, Dred Scott v. Sandford. The court ruled that slaves aren’t citizens; they’re property. The seven justices who voted in favor of slavery – all Democrats. The two justices who dissented – both Republicans.

Ending slavery in America, of course, ultimately came at the expense of a bloody Civil War. “The commander in chief during that war,” notes Swain, “was the first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, the man who freed the slaves. Six days after the Confederate Army surrendered, John Wilkes Booth, a Democrat, assassinated President Lincoln.”

While the slaves were legally freed, explains Swain, as soon as Reconstruction had ended and the federal troops had gone home, “Democrats roared back into power in the south”:

They quickly re-established white supremacy across the region, with measures like “black codes” – laws that restricted the ability of blacks to own property and run businesses – and they imposed poll taxes and literacy tests used to subvert black citizens’ right to vote. And how was all of this enforced? By terror – much of it instigated by the Ku Klux Klan, founded by a Democrat, Nathan Bedford Forrest. As historian Eric Foner, himself a Democrat, notes: “In effect, the Klan was a military force serving the interests of the Democratic Party.”

But wait, you might object, that’s ancient history. What about Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights Act of 1964? Weren’t Democrats the champions of the rights of blacks then? As Swain recounts, “the only serious congressional opposition to the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 came from Democrats.” In fact, she says, “Democratic senators filibustered the bill for 75 days until Republicans mustered the few extra votes needed to break the logjam.”

What about today, when Pew Research confirms that 90 percent of American blacks faithfully vote Democrat? Explains Swain:

When all of their efforts to enslave blacks, keep them enslaved, and then keep them from voting had failed, the Democrats came up with a new strategy: If black people are going to vote, they might as well vote for Democrats. As President Lyndon Johnson was reported to have said about the Civil Rights Act, “I’ll have them n*ggers voting Democrat for 200 years.” So now, the Democratic Party prospers on the votes of the very people it has spent much of its history oppressing. Democrats falsely claim that the Republican Party is the villain, when in reality, it’s the failed policies of the Democratic Party that have kept blacks down: Massive government welfare has decimated the black family; opposition to school choice has kept them trapped in failing schools; politically correct policing has left black neighborhoods defenseless against violent crime.

How, one must ask, can our educational system possibly be teaching history and politics that is the mirror-opposite of reality?

That’s easy: Today’s college campuses, the most radically leftwing places in America, have themselves become a giant hoax. Parents take out a second mortgage, or their children take on crushing debt, to gain an education that will prepare them for life and qualify them for a rewarding, well-paying job. But increasingly, the most obvious rewards of a college education are high levels of debt and a politically and culturally radical worldview totally disconnected from the real world.

So why don’t America’s powerful news organizations expose important things like this?

Because “mainstream media” organizations now constitute nothing more nor less than a rabid propaganda wing of the Democratic Party. The establishment press is one more colossal hate-crime hoax. The alleged “perpetrators” of the daily “hate crimes” they so breathlessly report? Donald Trump and his “deplorable” supporters, Christians, Republicans, conservatives and even 15-year-old Catholic kids from Kentucky wearing red MAGA-hats. The “victims”? Power-obsessed leftists who hurl false accusations intentionally and strategically so as to gain ever more influence, money, ratings, loyalty – and most of all, power and control.

The transgender hoax

Basic biology dictates that a man cannot become a woman and a woman cannot become a man. Yet, so prevalent and advanced is this hoax that today even countless young children are having their lives destroyed by it.

Michelle Cretella, M.D., president of the American College of Pediatricians, and fellow pediatrician Felipe E. Vizcarrondo, M.D., M.A., describe the swath of devastation:

Three year olds are being taught that they may be “trapped in the wrong body” by pre-school teachers and by drag queens in public libraries; kindergarteners are having “coming out trans” celebrations in the classroom; teens are falling prey to social contagion and coming out trans in peer groups; boys are allowed into girls bathrooms, locker rooms and even onto girls’ sports teams. The top two sprinters in Connecticut’s high school state competition for girls in 2018 were boys – boys who had competed on the boys’ track team earlier in their high school careers, but who were allowed to run on the girls’ team this year because they “identify as” girls. In ten states, Washington, D.C., and several individual counties, it is illegal for minors to receive therapy for gender confusion (or “gender dysphoria”) that will bring their thinking in line with their sex. Instead, across the country, physicians and therapists are taught to rapidly affirm this confusion as proof that the child was born in the wrong body and encourage them to impersonate the opposite sex, even to the point of prescribing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex-change surgeries prior to age 18.

Until 2013, “transgender identity disorder” was officially recognized by the American Psychiatric Association for what it obviously is – a mental illness. But today, since psychiatry has caved to enormous LGBT pressure and “de-pathologized” (normalized) transgenderism, the hoax is now disordering the rest of society – most tragically, young children.

The mega-hoax of socialism

In 2016 it was a little embarrassing, even to many Democrats, that presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was a socialist (though always qualified as a “democratic socialist”). But recently, a poll revealed half of America’s young people now say they want to live in a socialist country, while millions of Americans openly confess they prefer socialism to capitalism.

This is not surprising, since so many millennials have spent years separated from the real world, confined in powerfully intimidating Marxist indoctrination centers we euphemistically call “higher education.”

In truth, socialism itself is a giant hoax and always has been. It has never delivered on what it promises. Right now, the “Green New Deal,” another wild hoax, is designed to implement the parent hoax of socialism. This devil’s bargain, which promises everything for free – all you have to give up is your freedom – is exactly what devastated the Soviet Union, East Germany, Cuba, Greece and many other nations, with oil-right Venezuela just the most recent casualty.

As usual with the left, projection is everywhere, lies are truth, wrong is right, and perpetrator is victim.

But this is the essential dynamic of today’s criminal hoaxes: Pretend you are a victim when, in reality, you are the victimizer. It is also the core essential nature of the left, which forever is feigning victimhood, but always as a way of advancing its own interests.

Meanwhile, we are expected to embrace their favorite hoaxes – “the world will end in 12 years if we don’t stop climate change” – as existential threats. Yet obviously real crises – like the ever-intensifying invasion of our country by what already amounts to tens of millions of illegal aliens – they mock as “hoaxes” and “manufactured crises.”

So understand, the hate-crime hoax phenomenon is not an anomaly for the left. It’s business as usual. After all, its purveyors are aligned with a hoax political party based on a hoax ideology, dependent entirely on hoax tactics and strategies, promulgated by hoax educational institutions and publicized by a hoax news media.

Finally, what about the obvious fundamental immorality of perpetrating such hoaxes, large or small?

Remember that for the left, there are no unchanging cosmic principles of right and wrong. They’re above all that. For them, morality is subjective, feeling-based and changeable, as it is not rooted in obedience to an omniscient and just God, Whose spiritual laws comprise man’s genuine moral dimension. For the left, untethered from this limiting reality, life is a power contest with no rules but winning. Remember: Anyone who believes that just feeling like a woman makes a man into a woman is engaging in the kind of magical thinking that transcends all the rules and realities that govern the rest of us.

Unfortunately, such a mindset, unmoored to God but addicted to power – which is to say, intent on playing god – throws the door wide open to great deception and evil. It always has. That is the legacy of the last century, the bloodiest in all of human history, and a direct result of the totalitarian enslavement and murderous pogroms perpetuated by the enlightened, idealistic and morally superior left.

