Trannysaurus wrecks

(Frontpage) — “It is surely unfair on women who have to compete against people who, biologically, are still men,” tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently proclaimed. “You can’t just proclaim yourself a female and be able to compete against women. There must be some standards, and having a penis and competing as a woman would not fit that standard.”

Activists blasted Navratilova as “transphobic” and years after she identified as a lesbian the tennis star was booted from the board of a LBGT nonprofit. Long before any of that happened, women who were biologically still men were competing against other women. The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) deployed such athletes in the quest to show the superiority of “scientific” Communist dictatorship over the democratic nations of the West.

For example, shot putter and discus thrower Tamara Natanovna Press won three gold medals and one silver medal at the 1960 and 1964 Olympics. From 1959 to 1965 Tamara Natanovna set five world records in shot put and six in discus. In 1960, the USSR, then headed by Nikita Khrushchev, famous for his “History is on our side. We will bury you” prophecy, awarded Tamara the Order of Lenin.