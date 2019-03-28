Trump calls for FBI to investigate decision on Smollett charges

(Daily Mail) President Donald Trump weighed in on the contentious Jussie Smollett case Thursday morning, writing that the Justice Department and the FBI would probe the ‘outrageous’ decision by authorities in Chicago not to prosecute him.

Trump, who has never been shy about attacking the FBI and federal investigators during the Russia probe, engaged on the Smollett case nearly two days after the stunning announcement that the Cook County state’s attorney would not be bringing charges against the ‘Empire’ actor.

‘FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!’ Trump wrote.