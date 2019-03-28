Trump: Schiff 'a disgrace to our country'

(Washington Examiner) President Trump called for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to be forced out of office during an interview Wednesday.

Trump, who was being interviewed for the first time since Attorney General William Barr’s Sunday report concluding he did not collude with Russia, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he didn’t just think Schiff should be pushed off the Intelligence Committee but said he should be pushed out of Congress entirely.

“I heard they should force him off the committee, or off the committee chair — he should be forced out of office,” Trump said. “He is a disgrace to our country.”