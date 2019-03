(WASHINGTONEXAMINER) — President Trump on Tuesdsay told reporters he believes the investigation that involved of his presidential campaign, which eventually helped lead to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, was launched with orders from officials “very high up” in the Obama administration.

“It started fairly low, but with instructions from the high up,” the president told reporters on Capitol Hill before attending a policy lunch with Senate Republicans. “This should never happen to a president again. We can’t allow that to take place.”