Trump unleashes on critics in fiery glimpse of 2020 campaign

(The Hill) President Trump on Thursday unleashed on his critics and celebrated his “vindication” from the investigation into Russia’s election interference in his first campaign rally since special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his work.

The president used the investigation’s end to cast himself as the victim of efforts by establishment politicians and law enforcement officers to take him and his supporters down, characterizing their efforts as “fraud,” “hoax” and “scam.” His freewheeling condemnation of the special counsel’s probe, paired with attacks on Democrats and reliable applause lines for his base, provided a glimpse of what’s to come leading up to Election Day in 2020.