Trump's most successful 'failure'

It didn’t happen this way, but it might have.

President Trump could have grabbed an interpreter, and he and Kim Jong-un could have ducked into a broom closet in Hanoi, just the three of them, and Trump could have said, “Kim, old buddy, it’s not working. We’ve got to put some whiskers on this thing!

“What we did in Singapore was much too dry, with staff assistants doing all the needlepoint of what we’d already agreed upon, leaving us looking like two cute little dolls atop the wedding cake.

“We need some drama, even if the drama is trauma.”

And thus, in a world fascinated by “the tallest midget” or “the least-known celebrity,” was born the most successful failure in the history of summitry!

Do you remember how Jussie Smollett instructed his Nigerian collaborators to beat him up, but not too badly? There was a lot of that “parting is such sweet sorrow” in the grand “failure” in Hanoi. Note the absence of any acrimony, suggesting a friendly divorce. Both sides wanted the world to know the doors are far from slammed and locked but rather shut just ever so slightly.

“Sometimes you just have to walk,” declared President Trump, alluding to what he’s always said is a big part of “The Art of the Deal” and the essence of negotiating from a position of power, namely, being prepared to walk away. “I feel bad for Kim, I really do.” And it sounded like he really did!

And did you see those North Koreans jump up and demand that the world pay attention to their hastily called press conference, so they could tell everybody that the Americans got it all wrong, because North Korea was calling for only half the sanctions to be lifted, not all?

And that’s progress! Even the mere fact that Kim Jong-un was moved to travel outside his Hermit Kingdom to attend his summit conference with Trump is a strong indication that Trump’s diplomacy, in contrast to that of the previous several administrations, has already wrought significant change on the North Korean dynasty of dictatorship and belligerence that goes back to Stalin’s time.

And yet, the Democrats and their usual gang of talking heads and sympathetic pundits are predictably marching in lockstep, only too eager to condemn Trump as an abject failure at diplomatic negotiation.

I’m reminded of a joke that’s told about Alexander the Great, Napoleon and Richard Nixon meeting up in the afterlife. And they’re talking about how differently they might have fared in today’s world.

“If I’d had just few tanks instead of elephants,” says Alexander, “I could have truly conquered the world!”

“And if I’d had just a few of those helicopter gunships,” Napoleon says, “just think how I could have turned the tide at Waterloo!”

And Nixon says, “And if I’d had the media so totally in my pocket and committed to me the way they are today totally committed to advancing the Democratic agenda and to destroying Trump, nobody would have ever heard of Watergate!”