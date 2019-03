(Associated Press) The Latest on Britain’s exit from the European Union:

Two senior German officials see little chance of reviving Britain’s treaty with the European Union to withdraw from the bloc, after it was again rejected by the UK parliament.

Manfred Weber, a European lawmaker and center-right candidate to head the European Commission, said Friday that “the treaty is off the table.”

Justice Minister Katarina Barley, the center-left Social Democrats’ top candidate for upcoming European elections, said “everything points to a hard Brexit” without a deal.