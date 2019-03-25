Students at a Muslim school in Houston, Texas, celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Iran with condemnations of U.S. sanctions against the rogue regime and declarations that the ayatollah “is our leader.”

A video of the celebration at the Islamic Education Center of Houston on Feb. 20 was uploaded to the school’s YouTube channel, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute, or MEMRI.

Morteza Kazemian, a 10th grader, said the United States continues to sanction Iran because it is scared of the Islamic nation.

The crowd chanted in response: “Away with the humiliation … Allah Akbar! Khamenei is our leader!”

The reference was to the ayatollah who serves as Iran’s supreme leader.

In addition, young boys wearing scarves and green headbands sang a song for the ayatollah.

“We are your followers, you are our leader. … We are your soldiers, and together we can all be your power. … May Allah always keep your hand upon us. … A warrior just like the Battle of Khaybar. … May you always be the light to our guidance.”

Press TV anchor Marzieh Hashemi spoke briefly at the ceremony through a video call.

MEMRI noted Hashemi recently was arrested and detained by the FBI during a visit to the United States.

Robert Spencer, director of Jihad Watch, asked: “What are the chances that these children will grow up to be loyal, patriotic Americans? Around zero.”

He pointed to the 10th grader’s remarks.

“He is standing in Texas and speaking English, and assuming — as clearly everyone in the hall is assuming — that America is a foreign power, and an enemy of his country, Iran.”