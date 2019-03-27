University withdraws plan to 'stifle free speech'

(Boston Herald) A politically charged glossary for Amherst College students that disparages capitalism and dictates a broad range of PC gender terms has been withdrawn after campus Republicans howled in protest, saying the Orwellian language guide threatened to stifle free speech.

“It wasn’t the college’s place to tell us what these things meant,” senior Brantley Mayers of the Amherst College Republicans told the Herald. “They were establishing the parameters of speech.”

On Wednesday, the elite Western Massachusetts liberal arts college’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion posted and emailed to students a “Common Language Guide,” a 36-page document containing dozens of politically correct definitions. Then hours later, following complaints, unposted it.