UPS stops deliveries to Muslim 'no-go zone'

The international delivery company UPS will no long deliver packages in a Muslim-majority neighborhood in Malmo, Sweden, for security reasons.

The Swedish daily newspaper Sydsvenskan reported a customer in the Rosengard district of Malmo received notice from UPS that the company no longer delivers to private addresses there because of the risk of being exposed to robbery or other crimes.

PostNord Sverige, the Swedish postal company, does not deliver packages to another area in Malmo, Seved.

“We must think of our staff in the first place,” said Mathias Krummel of PostNord.

A UPS employee said home delivery in Rosengard was stopped two months ago after drivers were attacked.

Even in some areas in Stockholm, UPS has stopped the delivery of parcels, Sydsvenskan reported.

“The stop will not be forever, but we will wait until it feels safe for our drivers,” the employee told the newspaper.

Noting the delivery shutdown is happening in “heavily Muslim Malmo,” Jihad Watch director pointed out that anyone who claims “no-go zones” exist is branded as a racist, bigoted “Islamophobe.”

The Rosengard district of Malmo was one of 14 notorious “no-go zones” visited by author Raheem Kassam for his book “No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You.”

Kassam said daily reports of attacks, often with knives or vehicles, have been reported in Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. But such attacks are almost never seen in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which have barred Muslim immigration.