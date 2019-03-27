Watchdog: Investigate harasser of Border Patrol

The government watchdog Judicial Watch is calling on the University of Arizona to do a complete investigation of the harassment of two Border Patrol agents who recently visited the campus for a career day.

A letter delivered to Robert Robbins, the university’s president, cites published reports of harassment by a student and a statement by the Associated Students of the University of Arizona that claimed the agents’ presence on campus “creates an environment which negatively impacts our DACA and undocumented community.”

“We are requesting a formal investigation of the allegations by you and/or your staff (i.e. Dean of Students) and also an appropriate response, intervention, sanction and/or action if/when the allegations are sustained,” said the letter by Judicial Watch’s Mark Spencer.

The letter explains that Border Patrol Agent Art Del Cueto, the vice president of the National Border Patrol Council and president of the National Border Patrol Local 2544 in Arizona, said that on March 20 two uniformed agents were invited to the school to speak at a career day.

“During the agents’ presentation within a university classroom, Agent Del Cueto stated a University of Arizona student by the name of Denisse Mureno-Melchor … interrupted the class and used a cell phone to video record her contact. Moreover, upon their exiting the classroom and leaving the campus, Agent Del Cueto said the invited Border Patrol agents were then followed out by the same student, Denisse Mureno-Melchor. She not only videotaped her pursuit of the agents but also, on the campus and in the presence of others, with a loud voice repeatedly shouted at the agents ‘Murder Patrol’ and in Spanish told them to ‘go —- —–.'”

The ASUA letter appeared to support her actions, the letter said.

“This ASUA support of those engaged in criminal conduct is alarming. Furthermore, Denisse Mureno-Melchor’s conduct appears in conflict with and in violation of the University’s Code of Conduct – Policy 5-308.”

The policy defines as violations “unauthorized presence,” “harassment,” “fabrication,” “endangering,” “stalking” and more, the letter said.

Further, state law defines disorderly conduct as when someone “with the intent to disturb the peace or quiet of a neighborhood, family or person, or with knowledge of doing so, such person engages” in “seriously disruptive behavior … uses abusive or offensive language … [or] makes any protracted commotion.”

Judicial Watch said Robbins, who “earns more than any other university president in state history, a whopping $988,000 a year,” apparently defended the misbehavior. The president stated “the university will always protect students’ confidential information, including their immigration status.”

He confirmed in a statement that, regarding objections to the officers’ presence: “Providing a safe environment for students to pursue their education is my top priority. Ensuring safety can take many forms, including providing an environment where students feel the university will support them. We will review our current policies and procedures to ensure we are appropriately managing campus safety and security.”

Judicial Watch’s complaint calls on Robbins “to do his job as president by enforcing the Student Code of Conduct.”

“Judicial Watch is assisting Border Patrol Agent Art Del Cueto in alleging University of Arizona student Denisse Mureno-Melchor’s conduct … is in violation of the University’s Code of Conduct and in violation of [state law.] Additionally, Agent Del Cueto is alleging the aforementioned and attached published letter of the ASUA is in violation off the Code of Conduct,” the letter said.