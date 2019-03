(FOXNEWS) — The family of a Texas man filed a $125 million lawsuit against the Weather Channel, claiming the network ignored its storm chasers’ history of reckless driving that led to the deadly “horrific” car crash in 2017.

Karen Di Piazza filed the wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday against the Weather Channel over the death of her son, Corbin Lee Jaeger, who died on March 28, 2017 when Kelley Williamson and Randy Yarnall’s vehicle slammed into his Jeep near Spur, Texas.