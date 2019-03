(The Federalist) — Why do millennials like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embrace the most disastrous economic philosophy of the 20th century? Because millennials have suffered more than the generations that have come before them. At least this is the takeaway of the author of a new fawning cover story of the socialist congresswoman in Time magazine.

“[email protected] and I were born the same year. She was a Dunkaroos kid—I liked fruit roll-ups,” Time reporter Charlotte Alter tweeted. “People our age have never experienced American prosperity in our adult lives—which is why so many millennials are embracing Democratic socialism” (emphasis mine). Alter also claims that Ocasio-Cortez’s “adulthood was defined by financial crisis, debt & climate change. No wonder she and her peers are moving left.”

The idea that millennials have toiled in uniquely grueling economic conditions exhibits a delusional and extraordinarily narrow understanding of history. Whether the majority of millennials believes this myth or not, I don’t know. I tend to doubt it. Alter is just repeating AOC’s contention. But, historically speaking, the only thing millennials have seen is relative prosperity, most of it provided by free markets and American political stability.