(CBN) — “Rest” is something of a taboo word in our modern culture. Work is elevated to idol status, and those who choose to take time out are often labeled “lazy” or “non-committal.”

And it doesn’t stop with people who work in secular industries — many churches and pastors expect an unhealthy 24/7 work schedule from their staff members, often allowing little time for rest and spiritual refreshment. So why is it so important to break the mold on this one?