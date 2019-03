(Fox News) Most would agree that it’s important to stay active in the later years of life, but 84-year-old Florence “Flo” Fillion Meiler is taking that to a new level.

The Vermont native is heading to Poland next Thursday for the World Masters Athletics Championship Indoor where she will compete in events including the long jump, 60-meter hurdles, 800-meter run, pentathlon and her specialty, the pole vault.

Her favorite events are the hurdles and the pole vault – the sport which sees competitors launch themselves over a high bar with a fiberglass pole.

Florence_Meiler