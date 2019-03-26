Yang plan could mean jail for Zuckerberg

(Washington Examiner) Andrew Yang, the 44 year-old tech entrepreneur running for president with a platform of unique policy ideas, has called for jailing failed CEOs and shareholders, including potentially Warren Buffett and Mark Zuckerberg.

“Here’s an idea for a dramatic rule,” Yang wrote in his book The War on Normal People, published last April and set for paperback release next month. “[F]or every $100 million a company is fined by the Department of Justice or bailed out by the federal government, both its CEO and its largest individual shareholder will spend one month in jail.”

Yang, who until recently was not taken seriously by election analysts, has seen his unique policy positions make him popular with an Internet following that has pushed him to the debate stage. His big business accountability law, which he calls the “Market Abuse Act,” would expose many of the biggest names in business to prison sentences if enforced broadly.